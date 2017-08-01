The search for the Caterer Middle East Power 50 2020 begins

It's that time of year again, with the return of the Caterer Middle East Power 50 list for 2020.

Our sister title Caterer Middle East ranks the top 10 F&B industry powerhouses across five different categories, to give you a definitive list of the top players in the region.

The five categories are: Chefs, Hotels, Game Changers, Franchisees, and Independents.

For Chefs we are looking for the pioneering culinary talents that are leading the way in the kitchen and setting trends across the region. Last year Izu Ani took the number one spot, will he do it again?

For Hotels it's about the people who are taking the F&B development of a hotel or hotel group and taking it to the next level. Last year, Jumeirah Group's chief culinary officer Michael Ellis was at the top of the pile, but who should it be this year?

For Game Changers, we're asking who has made the biggest change to the way people in the Middle East look at F&B. It was Donna Benton of The Entertainer and Sunset Hosptiality Group who was number one last year, but will the pandemic have brought new talent to the top?

Franchisees are a big part of the F&B eco-system, and Evgeny Kuzin made the title his own last year with his introduction of several big names into the Dubai scene. Find out if he'll do it again soon.

And finally, Tom Arnel of Bull&Roo claimed the top spot in the Independents list, following another successful year for their group. Who do you think should take that crown this time?

You can nominate who you think deserves a place on our Power 50 list right here, or you can even nominate yourself! Good luck, you have until November 1, 2020, to enter, with the full list published in Caterer Middle East's December issue.