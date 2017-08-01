UK considers dropping quarantine rules to spur travel

The UK’s transport ministry is considering dropping its 14-day isolation period rule for travellers, a divisive measure which aviation officials have been against for months.

That is according to sister title Aviation Business Middle East, which reports the UK government is setting up an internal taskforce to streamline international arrivals.

“Our understanding of the science now means we can intensify efforts to develop options for a testing regime and help reinvigorate our world-leading travel sector,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

This new taskforce will not only help us move towards safer, smoother international travel as we continue to battle this virus but will also support global connectivity – helping facilitate more Covid-secure travel whilst protecting the population from imported cases.”



The taskforce’s initial recommendations are expected to consider how a testing regime for international arrivals could be implemented to boost safe travel to and from the UK; what steps can be taken to facilitate business and tourist travel through innovative testing models and other non-testing means; and more broadly, what steps can be taken to increase consumer confidence to support the recovery of international travel.

The UK is one of Emirates Airline’s most profitable markets, meaning if the country dropped quarantine measures, the Dubai-based carrier would benefit greatly.