Winning the lottery is more likely than contracting COVID-19 on board a flight

There have been 44 cases of COVID-19 reported this year where the transmission is thought to have come from a flight journey.

According to heads at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), contracting the deadly respiratory disease on board a plane should be put in the same category of likelihood as ‘being struck by lightning’.

“With just 44 published cases of potential inflight COVID-19 transmission among 1.2 billion travellers, the risk of contracting the virus on board appears to be in the same category as being struck by lightning,” said Alexandre de Juniac, CEO of IATA.

Dr David Powell, IATA’s medical advisor, said: “The risk of a passenger contracting COVID-19 while on-board appears very low. With only 44 identified potential cases of flight-related transmission among 1.2 billion travellers, that’s one case for every 27 million travellers.”

Taking it a step further, you’re more likely to win the lottery (one in 14 million) than IATA claims you are likely to contract COVID-19 on a flight (one case in every 27 million).

“We recognise that this may be an underestimate but even if 90 percent of the cases were unreported, it would be one case for every 2.7 million travellers. We think these figures are extremely reassuring. Furthermore, the vast majority of published cases occurred before the wearing of face coverings inflight became widespread,” added Powell.

Prior to the pandemic, the aviation sector provided more than 6.2 million jobs and US$56 billion in GDP in Africa and 2.4 million jobs and $130 billion in GDP in the Middle East.

It’s estimated the colossal effect of COVID-19 on air traffic could equate to 3.5 million job losses and a $35 billion drop in GDP for Africa, and 1.5 million jobs lost and an $85 billion drop for the Middle East.