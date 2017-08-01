Atlantis, The Palm guests can claim back COVID-19 test cost in resort

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 October 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Five-star Dubai resort Atlantis, The Palm has announced a scheme to cover the cost of departure PCR tests for international guests. The hope is that it will spur international hotel bookings while many countries still mandate negative coronavirus test from their departure point.

Atlantis will give back the full cost of the tests for two guests staying five nights or more to spend as in-resort credit. This means that for a PCR test that costs up to US$190 (AED 700) each, two guests will receive the full amount of the test back to spend on anything in-resort including food and beverage, spa or marine and waterpark experiences.

Atlantis Dubai executive VP and managing director Timothy Kelly said: “We are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers during this challenging time. We would like to continue to make the travels of our international guests easier by giving back the cost of their home country’s departure PCR test to spend on a range of amazing in-resort activities and experiences. We hope this will continue to reduce any travel inconveniences and encourage more guests from across the globe to visit Dubai’s premier entertainment destination.”

At the start of last month, Atlantis introduced a complimentary COVID-19 PCR testing service for its guests. Available until December 18, the resort has teamed with hospitals across the emirate to offer safe testing with a guest’s own room. Like the in-resort credit scheme, the complimentary testing is designed to streamline international travel to and from the Dubai hotspot.

