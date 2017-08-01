Chief operating officer chosen for Saudi’s Amaala gigaproject

Ultra-luxury tourism destination Amaala has named its chief operating officer. A hospitality veteran, Victor Clavell will form part of the senior leadership responsible for the development and opening of the Saudi-based gigaproject.

Working closely with Amaala CEO Nicholas Naples, Clavell will work to bring the destination to life over the coming years. He will lead the operations division across the development’s trio of communities, namely Triple Bay, The Coastal Development and The Island.

Clavell brings 30 years of experience to the table, having worked across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Bulgari, W, and EDITION hotels.

Commenting on the appointment, Naples said: “As we continue Amaala’s development journey, Victor’s unparalleled knowledge, stellar reputation and proven ability will prove invaluable in the acceleration and delivery of our operations across the destination. His extensive background in the development of iconic properties across the globe perfectly positions him to lead Amaala’s operations and shepherd the next stages of growth.”

Clavell added: “Amaala will set new standards for thoughtful luxury, guest experience and sustainable practices. I look forward to working with some of the best talent in the industry as we forge ahead in the realisation of this ambitious vision.”

Set in the Prince Mohammad bin Salman Natural Reserve across three unique communities, the 4,155 square kilometre (1,604 square mile) destination will include 2,800 hotel keys and more than 900 residential villas, apartments and estate homes, alongside 200 high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.