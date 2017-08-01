Long-stay trend continues as Grand Heights Hotel Apartments opens for business

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 October 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Developer The First Group has opened the Grand Heights Hotel Apartments in Dubai’s Barsha Heights area. Operated by the TFG Hotel Management Company subsidiary, the new hotel joins First Group’s TRYP By Wyndham, First Central and Metro Central just a stone’s throw away.

“Grand Heights Hotel Apartments is ideal for guests seeking affordable high-quality accommodation in a prime location,” explained the property developer in a release. The property offers 184 keys, including 36 sqm studios and 63 sqm one-bedroom apartments. Each apartment has a fridge and a fully equipped kitchen, washing machine, TV and seating areas.


Other facilities include a swimming pool, sun deck, gym and steam room.

David Thomson, vice president of TFG Hotel Management Company said: “Grand Heights Hotel Apartments is perfect for individuals that want to have all of the comforts of home in a prime, central location. Whether guests are planning a short trip to Dubai or are looking for a place to call home for the long term, they will enjoy unrivalled convenience and value with us.”

The hotel’s opening comes at a time where long-stays for residents have become increasingly popular. Amid the pandemic, where many people are dealing with uncertainty around their jobs, the prospect of no monthly bills or year-long contracts is an attractive one.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in demand for fully serviced apartments, with individuals moving away from traditional yearly apartment leases and opting for the convenience of hotel apartment rentals that include all utilities as well as flexible payment options,” commented Thomson.

Case-in-point, studios at the hotel start at just AED3999, going up to AED4999 for a one-bed when booking for 30 days or more.
