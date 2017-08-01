Oman imposes lockdown as COVID-19 cases creep up

The Sultanate of Oman has re-entered lockdown as COVID-19 cases in the country has started to increase.

The night-time curfew will stay in place until October 24, with all residents of the country needing to remain in their homes from 8pm to 5am. The curfew applies to both the public and to commercial outlets.

Beaches will also be shut off, with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) carrying out regular inspections to ensure everyone is adhering to the curfew and staying safe.

It comes as cases in the Sultanate begin to rise again, with a total of 105,890 cases at the time of writing and 1,761 new daily cases on October 11, 2020. 29 deaths were recorded on the 11th, bringing the total death toll to 1,038.

According to ROP, cases exempt from the lockdown period include emergency vehicles (electricity, water, telecom), consumer item supply vehicles, fish transport vehicles, oil and gas tankers and trucks carrying containers with the purpose of import and export to and from the sultanate’s ports and official checkpoints provided only the driver will be onboard.

Similar permission will also be given to vehicles of medical crew, health workers at the field hospital in the old airport’s premises and arrival and departure passengers via official exits points provided they show their tickets, as well as patients going to hospitals and health centres.

Those who violate the guidelines could be asked to face trial before the designated courts. ROP added that business owners should allow their workforce to leave before 8pm.