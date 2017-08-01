Speakers announced for Saudi’s Future Hospitality Summit

Bench Digital has released the full list of speakers for the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit happening this month. A cohort of more than 100 industry leaders will meet physically and virtually to tackle some of the tourism industry’s most important issues.

Set to take place live from Riyadh, the hybrid virtual conference is organised by the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia and G20 Saudi Secretariat, as part of The International Conferences Programme, honouring the G20 Saudi presidency year 2020.

The two-day event will comprise a virtual exhibition, one-to-one networking session, integrated chat features for the audience and other digital efforts to bring professionals closer together.

Industry leader speakers include: Travel Oregon executive director Todd Davidson; Seera Group, Consumer Travel CEO Muzzammil Ahussain; InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) CEO Keith Barr; Accor chairman & CEO Sébastien Bazin; Forbes Travel Guide CEO Filip Boyen; Four Seasons president of global operations Christian Clerc; British Airways chairman & CEO Alex Cruz; Carnival Corporation & PLC president & CEO Arnold W. Donald; World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) CEO & president Gloria Guevara Manzo; Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan; Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo; International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general & CEO Alexandre de Juniac; Kerten Hospitality CEO Marloes Knippenberg; Hilton president & CEO Christopher J. Nassettal Equinox Hotels CEO Christopher Norton; Quintessentially group CEO Annastasia Seebohm and Marriott International president & CEO Arne M. Sorenson.

Founder speakers include: OYO Hotels & Homes founder & group CEO Ritesh Agarwal; PC Agency founder & CEO Paul Charles; Travelocity.com and Kayak.com founder Terry Jones; MakeMyTrip Group founder and group executive chairman Deep Kalra and Abercrombie & Kent founder & co-chairman Geoffrey JW Kent.

Change-maker speakers include: Arago founder Hans-Christian Boos; Keane group strategy director Stefan Breg; Berkeley Capital Group (BCG) founder & MD Lissa Engle; Monthly Barometer managing partner Thierry Malleret; Neom chief environment officer Dr. Paul Marshall; Energy and Environmental Alliance founder & chief executive Ufi Ibrahim; Institute for Biosecurity Research director Prof. Alexander Kekulé; InHovate Solutions founder & CEO Jalil Mekouar and Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat.

Industry insight expert speakers include: World Tourism Forum Lucerne president & CEO Martin Barth; École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) executive dean and managing director Dr. Inès Blal; McKinsey associate principal Margaux Constantin; Oliver Wyman partner Matthieu De Clercq; McKinsey & Company senior partner Alex Dichter; World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO) special advisor to the secretary-general Anita Mendiratta; Kearney partner & government practice leader Antoine Nasr; ForwardKeys VP of insights Olivier Ponti; THINK Hospitality partner Heleri Rande; STR MD Robin Rossman; Tarsh Consulting MD David Tarsh and School of Hotel Administration, Cornell SC Johnson College of Business dean and E.M. Statler Professor Dr. Kate Walsh.

The event programme will span discussions of the post-pandemic world, ways to draw in international travellers, entrepreneur support, sustainable hospitality and nurturing the industry’s workforce.

The event runs from October 26 to October 27, you can register for the event on www.FutureHospitalitySummit.com.