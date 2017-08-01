UAE affirms commitment to rescuing travel & tourism

The UAE has affirmed its commitment to supporting global travel and tourism at a time when the coronavirus is causing havoc. Speaking at the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), said the pandemic has brought about an opportunity for tourism to come back triumphant.

Al Falasi explained that the virus has transformed not only travel and tourism but the entire globe, changing daily lives and behaviours of billions.

He added: "We, in the UAE, believe that there is an opportunity generated along with every challenge and that the exposure to shocks makes us stronger and resilient in the face of future crises. Therefore, we are confident that the tourism sector, although it is the most affected by the pandemic, will emerge stronger, faster and more resilient."

While the oil-rich UAE capital continuously works to diversify its economy, the emirate of Dubai has long been a tourism hub in the Middle East. The modern metropolis saw an all-time high of 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019 according to The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism). Tourism spending last year amassed to US$27.9 billion.

On a global scale, the travel and tourism sector accounted for up to 10.3 percent of global GDP and 330 million jobs (direct and indirect) in 2019. With this in mind, the minister of state stressed the importance of ongoing efforts in creating a more sustainable tourism sector and one that is not so easily derailed by global events.

Furthermore, he added that support policies and incentives for tourism and travel companies and airlines are still necessary to ensure their ability to maintain operations, along with continuing efforts to facilitate safe, smooth and sustainable travel experiences as these are major steps towards recovery. Besides, advanced technology and digital transformation play a significant role in accelerating recovery and enabling the continuity of the sector.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the region to launch incentives and facilities to support the sector, highlighting the country’s ability to adapt quickly thanks to an advanced technological and digital infrastructure.

''We stress that the travel and tourism sector is one of the most heavily impacted sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an anticipated 60-80 percent decline in international tourism in 2020. We recognise that COVID-19 may result in a paradigm shift for the travel and tourism sector,'' said the ministers in a joint communique at the end of the meeting.

''We will continue promoting efforts by both the public and private sectors to facilitate travel and support initiatives such as those which streamline travel and visa processes, and improve safety and security, recognising the sovereign right of states to control the entry of foreign nationals,'' they stressed.

''We acknowledge that the pandemic has created challenges and opportunities in crisis management in the travel and tourism sector. In order to improve response capabilities to uncertain and volatile crises and rebuild the trust of travellers, we commit to continue sharing knowledge, experiences, and good practices in each phase as follows: (i) prevention and preparedness, (ii) response, and (iii) recovery; and recognise the importance of efficient crisis communications during the sector’s response to and recovery from the pandemic,'' they added.