Complicated travel rules are the real killer to aviation, not virus, say experts

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 October 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The complicated and often conflicting set of guidelines around air travel right now are a bigger threat to aviation than the coronavirus itself.

That is according to a group of Middle East aviation experts, who say hassle around travel is a greater blow to passenger confidence than the virus.

Speaking at sister title Aviation Business’ recent roundtable, experts have again called on governments to standardise travel rules across the globe.

“People are not generally scared of the virus. People are worried about their journey and complications and this should be the focus of efforts to restore confidence in air travel,” said Laila Hareb Almheiri, CEO of Alive Group.

Customers “are desperate to travel”, Almheiri said. “It is the complexity of and lack of smoothness in their journey and that is why governments should really have a consistent framework for infection control. What we need again is a framework for biosecurity endorsed by the WHO.

“When I travel now and I visit multiple countries I have to first find out what restrictions there are at each country I plan to visit and it’s so confusing. I am very confident in Emirates Airline, there is no issue there, but why don’t I want to travel?

“It’s because I don’t know enough about the PCR test requirements, results timings, forms to fill in, quarantines; the list goes on. For me, it’s not the price or the confidence in my airline, it’s the process of travel, which is the most important thing right now to address.”

Bernie Dunn, president of Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, agreed that the main issue impacting passenger confidence is no longer the fear of the virus.

“Six months into this pandemic and people are pretty confident they’re very unlikely to catch COVID inside an aeroplane,” he said. “It’s all about the hassle of travelling from one location to another, and that’s where consistency comes in.”

The insights come as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data suggesting just 44 cases of the virus among 1.2bn travellers have come about due to air travel.

If true, that would mean the chance of contracting the respiratory disease on board a flight id approximately one in 27 million.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Winners announced for 3D printing competition by Huda Lighting and Immensa Technology Labs
    Solar dominates electric power generations, IEA reports
      Planned gas investments in MENA jump by 29% compared to last year : APICORP
        Targeted Research Areas for the UAE Rain Enhancement Program’s fourth cycle Projects announced
          South Africa named as cargo crime capital

            More related galleries

            Here are the ten most powerful hoteliers in the Middle East in 2020
              Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 20 to 11
                Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 30 to 21
                  Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 40 to 31
                    Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 50 to 41