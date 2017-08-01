Dubai College of Tourism to offer joint degree with British university

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 October 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has announced a partnership with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) in the UK, to offer students a joint degree between the institutions.

Under the partnership, DCT will become LJMU’s training provider, allowing high-achieving DCT diploma holders to obtain a ‘top-up degree’ as a student of LJMU. The two institutions will jointly develop the curriculum for the degree, with bachelors available in events management, international tourism management, retail business management and culinary management.

The current batch of students studying for a diploma at DCT will be the first to sign up for the programme once they graduate in January 2021.

The partnership began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two institutions, with DCT general manager Esa Bin Hadher representing Dubai and LJMU vice chancellor and chief executive professor Ian G Campbell representing the UK.

Hadher explained: “The opportunity to follow on to a degree programme is a key part of our strategic plan to build lasting international academic partnerships that enable the provision of world-class education and allow Dubai to tap into a local and global pool of tourism talent.”

He continued: “Many high school graduates who have completed our certificate and diploma programmes have already found employment in different roles, and we believe this collaborative partnership will contribute further towards nurturing a new generation of tourism professionals, who are much sought after by the industry.”

Professor Campbell added: “Together we will offer programmes that will equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to make a real impact, not only the United Arab Emirates tourism and hospitality sector, but globally. A key element of this partnership is the alignment of both institutions’ core principles of providing high quality, industry-focused programmes, which address the needs of local, national and international employers.”
