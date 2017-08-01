Kempinski Hotel Muscat appoints first Omani female hotel manager

Kempinski Hotel Muscat has become the first hotel in the Sultanate to employ an Omani female hotel manager. Nadine El Assaad Al Bulushi will now be at the forefront of hotel operations, moving up from her previous role as EAM.El Assaad brings more than 20 years of experience to her new position, having previously supported the openings of Hyatt Regency Taba, Egypt, and Park Hyatt Dubai, UAE, as part of the opening task force.

In 2006, she became director of revenue and later DOSM with Radisson Hotel Group, supporting the opening of Radisson Blu properties across South Africa. She later moved onto a cluster role as EAM and director of revenue at Radisson Blu Muscat and Sohar.



Speaking about its new hotel manager, Kempinski Hotel Muscat said in a statement: “Her excellence and hard work, during these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 outbreak, even beyond her duties, have been a great inspiration to us all, and her compassion for each employee has proven her truly worthy of this promotion.”