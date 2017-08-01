“Overwhelming support” to make Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi F&B smoke-free

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 October 2020
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

As it prepares to open a new McGettigan’s Irish sports bar, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi has chosen to make all of its F&B venues smoke-free.

General manager Desmond Hatton told sister title Caterer Middle East that the decision was made following a survey which showed “overwhelming support” for the policy.

He said: “Approximately 20 percent of the world population smoke, so the remaining 80 percent have had to put up with smoky environments. Smoking is prohibited in all of Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s F&B establishments, with two designated smoking areas outdoors.”

Pointing to the example set by Europe, where most countries banned smoking indoors over a decade ago, Hatton noted that the practice has continued and is spreading across the globe, adding: “We believe that having a non-smoking establishment will not cause an alarming impact to customers.”

The new McGettigan’s will also be non-smoking, following the example of the Hilton JBR outlet, and Hatton is excited at the prospect of opening the venue.

He said: “This year may have been challenging, however, we are on point to the new normal. Considering our fantastic location and accessibility, we are confident that such a venue will do well.”


