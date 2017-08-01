Oyo Hotels and Homes makes senior appointments in Middle East

Hospitality start-up superstar Oyo Hotels and Homes has announced two new senior appointments, both of which will have significant sway over the group’s operations in the Middle East.

Guruprasad ‘Guru’ Sankarnarayanan will now take the position of chief operating officer for South East Asia and the Middle East. As COO, Sankarnarayanan will lead all central business, including revenue, channels, supply, transformation, operations and strategic partnerships.



Sankarnarayanan was given the promotion after a successful stint as country head for Oyo Thailand, where he grew the portfolio of hotels in the country, while following the supply strategy and meeting profit goals.

Pratyush Kumar will now be regional head for strategy & communications for Japan SEA and Middle East. He joins the Softbank-backed group to roll out plans to manage the COVID-19 crisis and ensure profitability.

Starting out in India, Oyo has rapidly expanded across the globe. In the Middle East, Oyo is present in UAE, KSA, Oman and Bahrain, with 130 hotels and 6,500 keys in the region at the end of last year.

Announcing the appointments, Dr Mandar Vaidya, CEO, South East Asia, Middle East and Japan at Oyo said over the past 6 months, one of the factors that has allowed Oyo to face the challenges COVID has thrown its way is the quality of leaders and leadership in SEA ME.

He said: “These roles are strategically important to growing our customer base and developing our commercial strategies by improving our operational efficiency, focussing on customer experience, and strengthening our technology platforms to deliver best experiences across customer and partner touchpoints to progress our business in SEA ME”.