Oyo Hotels and Homes makes senior appointments in Middle East

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 October 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Hospitality start-up superstar Oyo Hotels and Homes has announced two new senior appointments, both of which will have significant sway over the group’s operations in the Middle East.

Guruprasad ‘Guru’ Sankarnarayanan will now take the position of chief operating officer for South East Asia and the Middle East. As COO, Sankarnarayanan will lead all central business, including revenue, channels, supply, transformation, operations and strategic partnerships.


[[{"fid":"81489","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Sankarnarayanan was given the promotion after a successful stint as country head for Oyo Thailand, where he grew the portfolio of hotels in the country, while following the supply strategy and meeting profit goals.

Pratyush Kumar will now be regional head for strategy & communications for Japan SEA and Middle East. He joins the Softbank-backed group to roll out plans to manage the COVID-19 crisis and ensure profitability.

Starting out in India, Oyo has rapidly expanded across the globe. In the Middle East, Oyo is present in UAE, KSA, Oman and Bahrain, with 130 hotels and 6,500 keys in the region at the end of last year.

Announcing the appointments, Dr Mandar Vaidya, CEO, South East Asia, Middle East and Japan at Oyo said over the past 6 months, one of the factors that has allowed Oyo to face the challenges COVID has thrown its way is the quality of leaders and leadership in SEA ME.

He said: “These roles are strategically important to growing our customer base and developing our commercial strategies by improving our operational efficiency, focussing on customer experience, and strengthening our technology platforms to deliver best experiences across customer and partner touchpoints to progress our business in SEA ME”.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

OPEC records commitment to production cuts
    Winners announced for 3D printing competition by Huda Lighting and Immensa Technology Labs
      Solar dominates electric power generations, IEA reports
        Planned gas investments in MENA jump by 29% compared to last year : APICORP
          Targeted Research Areas for the UAE Rain Enhancement Program’s fourth cycle Projects announced

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Here are the ten most powerful hoteliers in the Middle East in 2020
                Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 20 to 11
                  Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 30 to 21
                    Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 40 to 31