WTTC unveils plan to save 100 million hospitality jobs

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has laid out a plan to preserve 100 million hospitality jobs currently under threat due to the lingering coronavirus.

Hospitality has been one of the hardest-hit sectors at the hands of COVID-19, with millions placed on furlough, made redundant or slapped with hefty salary cuts. WTTC estimations earlier in the year suggested close to 200 million jobs are at risk in a worst-case scenario, with US$5.5 trillion wiped off the global tourism & travel sector’s GDP.

That is why the WTTC used the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting as a platform to get a concrete recovery plan in place.

The recovery plan presented to the G20 Tourism Ministers included 12 points for the private sector and 12 for the public sector that focus on key measures to reactivate international tourism. The measures suggested include a globally recognised international testing programme; strengthening and standardising protocols between countries to reduce risk and regain confidence from the traveller; and international coordination for the reopening of the sector, with the highest priority to health, safety and certainty for the traveller.

Acting as host for the meeting, Saudi Arabia was praised for its efforts in recovering the global travel & tourism sector. Gloria Guevara, president & CEO, WTTC, said: “We would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and specially the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Ahmed Al Khateeb for being the driving force behind this historic milestone. The 100 million jobs global recovery plan is an unprecedented initiative and we thank Saudi Arabia for his leadership, his continued support and commitment to travel & tourism.

“Millions of lives have been impacted during this crisis, and only through great leadership and collaboration, the world will overcome the situation, so we thank them for leading us,” she said.

Chaired by Minister for Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, the meeting brought together 45 CEOs from the world’s largest travel companies, as well as private sector leaders from G20 countries. Major Saudi companies such as Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Flynas, Amaala, Aqalat, Riyadh Airport, Royal Commission of AlUla, Aramco, Dur Hospitality, Neom, the Red Sea Development Company, Saudia, Seera Group and Kingdom Holding, also attended the event.

Beyond WTTC’s 100 million job recovery drive, leaders put pen to paper on plans to roll out international testing protocols, contact tracing standards and the establishment of air corridors between international hubs.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, “This loss of mobility has devastated the travel and tourism sector worldwide. Governments across the globe are looking to the aviation industry for a solution that minimises the risk of infection whilst getting the world’s people — and its economies — moving again.

“There are three essential steps required to create this outcome. A common testing procedure that is quick, accurate and easy to administer, a unified approach to testing, isolation and protection protocol and the establishment of bilateral agreements between countries, agreeing to adopt these measures. We need to act now to make travel safe again.”

Chris Nassetta, WTTC chairman and Hilton president and CEO said, “WTTC’s private sector action plan is hugely important in supporting the recovery of the sector and bringing back 100 million travel and tourism jobs globally.”

“It will take significant collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure a full recovery and rebuild traveller confidence, which is why today’s G20 meeting was so important.

“I’m encouraged by the progress we’re seeing around the world and look forward to the continued collective efforts to support our stakeholders and promote the incredible impact our industry creates for communities globally,” he added.