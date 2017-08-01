Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

Published: 15 October 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Jumeirah Group has appointed Azar Saliba as general manager of Jumeirah Al Naseem.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, a five-star beachside property in Dubai, was the world’s first hotel to receive Bureau Veritas certification. Awarded at the end of May, the hotel was one of the first to adopt the usage of protective masks, temperature checking, deep cleaning and other measures now standard practice in the wake of the virus.

Saliba has been with Jumeirah since 2006 as director of rooms at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. He was soon given a promotion and in 2015, he was appointed as general manager of Jumeirah Al Qasr and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, prior to joining Jumeirah Al Naseem in 2017 as general manager and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam in 2018.

“Jumeirah Group is delighted to welcome back Azar Saliba as general manager for Jumeirah Al Naseem. Azar is no stranger to the hotel and his strong leadership skills proven throughout his previous positions within the organisation as well as his extensive expertise will further position the hotel among the best hospitality experiences locally, regionally and internationally.” said Fergus Stewart, acting COO of Jumeirah Group.

