Exclusive: Hilton’s Conrad Hotels & Resorts to debut in Morocco

Hilton’s luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand is coming to Morocco as the group announces the upcoming Conrad Rabat Arzana.

Slated for a 2021 opening, the waterfront resort will offer views of the Atlantic Coast, adding to the new Arzana development.

Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s vice president of development, Middle East and Africa, said, “In recent years we have seen significant opportunity to grow our portfolio in Morocco, where we have three hotels in operation and four hotels under construction.

“Travellers can look forward to a new destination in Hilton’s growing Moroccan portfolio with this outstanding Conrad property.”

Nils-Arne Schroeder, global brand head of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, added, “Conrad properties around the world are known for their seamless connection between contemporary design, inspiring destinations and leading innovation – and this property is no exception. It will inevitably be an outstanding addition to our portfolio, joining a collection of award-winning hotels and resorts across five continents.”

The property will be situated 15 kilometres from the Moroccan capital city of Rabat, offering a range of upmarket residences. The hotel will have 120 keys, as well as a lobby bar, pool lounge, spa, salon and 600 square metres of events space.

“I am delighted that we will be establishing a presence in Rabat with our first Conrad property in Morocco - Arzana is the ideal setting in which to debut the brand in this region,” continued Schroeder.

It is the second property in the region the Conrad brand has announced over the past month, joining the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers opened last month.