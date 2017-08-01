Kirti Anchan steps into GM role at Jumeirah Royal Saray Bahrain

Dubai-based Jumeirah Group has appointed Kiriti Anchan as the general manager for Jumeirah Royal Saray Bahrain.

Starting out as an F&B trainee at ITC Grand Sheraton in Mumbai, Anchan has been working his way through the hospitality industry for nearly 20 years. His first taste of the Jumeirah working life was in 2005 where he was team leader at Madinat Jumeirah.

Since then, he has held several positions within Jumeirah, including duty manager at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, front office manager at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, hotel manager at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and now finally, GM of the group’s only hotel in Bahrain.

In his new capacity, will be responsible for all aspects of hotel operations and with a focus on enhanced guest experiences.

Situated on a private beachfront, Jumeirah Royal Saray offers 174 keys, ranging from guest rooms, summer houses and two royal suites.