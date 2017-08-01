Andaz Dubai The Palm to gift artworks to guests

Published: 17 October 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Beachfront boutique hotel Andaz Dubai The Palm launches its Premium Suite collection with a special art package.

The design-focused hotel on The Palm Jumeirah debuts three tiers in its Suite collection - the Royal Suite, Prince Suite and Terrace Suite - where stays start from AED 25,000 a night.

Guests booking the Royal Suite or the Prince Suite from now until December 31 will be gifted a work by local artist Mahmood Alabadi, who curated art throughout the hotel.

Interiors at two-bedroom Royal Suites feature a dramatic sculpture and paint installation depicting Arabic calligraphy, while the Prince Suite has a Bauhaus-inspired modern interpretation of the negative space in the Arabic alphabet and there are distinctive stained glass panels in the Terrace Suite.

Glintmeijer Design Studio wanted interiors at the 15-storey hotel's twin towers to be an oasis of materials, colours, design and art and reflect a young, dynamic, and quirky side of the city.

Showcasing contemporary art pieces made by local artists allowed the design to share the story of the contemporary Emirati culture manifested through design.


