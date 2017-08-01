Checking In: The Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road and Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh

There is a new Radisson Collection property in Riyadh, too, with the Mansard Riyadh focusing on business travellers across its 140 rooms, 27 serviced apartments and 24 villas.
Activities
Part of the Radisson Collection, which includes properties in unique locations, filled with modern design and offering interesting experiences.
It overlooks Nofa Wildlife Park, which is home to 700 animals, a show jumping arena and a polo field. There's also a spa and health club, two outdoor swimming pools (including a separate one for ladies) and a kids' club. A challenging 18-hole golf course makes use of the natural desert landscape, too.
Restaurants
There are three on-site restaurants, including Tswalu, which has African inspired interiors and serves international cuisine all day, The Butcher’s Den, a high-end restaurant specialising in grills with and outdoor terrace and lake views, and Italian venue Al Fresco, a more casual spot serving up stone-fired pizzas and more.
Private dining can also be arranged and there is also the Hookah Lounge, Al Fresco Café by the pool and the African Tea Room to check out.