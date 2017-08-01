Accor MEA aims to hygiene-certify 65,000 rooms by end of 2020

French hospitality giant Accor aims to hygiene-certify all of its hotel in the Middle East and Africa by the year’s end as the group doubles-down on health and safety.

The ALLSAFE stamp was introduced by Accor in response to the growing need for visible and stellar hygiene amid the pandemic. To achieve certification, hotels must comply with a list of 16 global commitments, translating to more than 100 standards in total.

These protocols include a strict cleaning programme with frequent disinfection of all high-touch point areas; deep cleaning of guest rooms with hospital-grade products; social distancing in F&B venues and public areas; temperature screening; contactless payment solutions and a myriad of other steps to thwart the virus.

At the time of writing, more than 70 percent of Accor hotels in MEA have been given the certification, with the group eyeing 100 percent of its hotels by the end of 2020. If successful that would equate to 299 hotels and 64,856 rooms.

“Rolling out the ALLSAFE programme in our region has been a priority for us since its launch,” said Mark Willis, CEO Middle East & Africa. As we continue to welcome our guests with all the joy and expectation that travel brings, we want to ensure we keep them, and our team members, as safe and protected as we can along their journey.”

On a global scale, Accor has certified 65 percent of its hotel, teaming with the likes of Bureau Veritas, SGS, Clifton and Ecolab to enhance hygiene, 95 percent of the global portfolio have already adopted the protocols, though not all have been certified yet.

“Throughout this difficult year, our hotel teams have risen to the challenge of enhancing their already stringent protocols and following increased public safety regulations while continuing to welcome, safeguard and take care of others; this remains at the very heart of what we do and who we are as hoteliers,” explained Chris Cahill, deputy CEO of hotel operations.

Despite its measures against the virus, Accor did not escape the economic devastation of the pandemic. The European hotel group announced in August that it would cut 1,000 jobs as part of a €200 million cost saving plan.