Dubai hotels report highest occupancy since February

Hotels across Dubai are reporting increasing levels of occupancy as guests tentatively return to their usual habits.

Occupancy levels increased to 45.4 percent in September 2020 compared to 40 percent in August 2020. Preliminary data from STR showed that occupancy in September this year is down 37.6 percent compared to the 2019, though it is the second consecutive month where occupancy rates have improved since the height of the pandemic.

Average daily rate (ADR) was down 20.8 percent to AED284.15 compared to September 2019 and revenue per available room (RevPAR dipped 50.6 percent to AED129.03.

Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing’s (DTCM) director general Hela Al Marri has already expressed his confidence in an industry turn-around, citing promising online interest in the emirate.

Speaking earlier this month at AHIC 2020, Al Marri said, “The reality is, we do not see, at this time, any long-term impact on the travel and tourism industry. People want to travel, we see that by the searches we have online, we see that through the extensive surveys and our research.”

The figures Al Marri was referencing were the 53 percent online search levels for Dubai at the end of lockdown and 75 percent through August.