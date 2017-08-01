Dubai Tourism goes global with new marketing campaign

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) has launched an international marketing campaign set to bring an influx of curious travellers to the emirate.

The Live Your Story campaign showcases the diversity of Dubai’s tourism sector, from its soaring skyscrapers and modern hotels to its cultural districts and traditional activities. Unlike previous campaigns, Live Your Story focuses on personalised travel experiences which have soared in popularity post-pandemic, said the Department.

DTCM CEO Issam Kazim said: “Dubai is renowned for its array of offerings that visitors can enjoy, whether they are first timers or repeat visitors. However, as we make the transition to the new normal, people will be seeking unique and personalised travel experiences, and this campaign highlights our readiness to cater to such preferences.”

“Live Your Story shows a transformative shift in the way we position Dubai from a city of iconic skyscrapers and landmarks to a destination that celebrates the cultures of over 200 nationalities and provides a range of diverse experiences.”

The campaign was first launched digitally via Emirates Airline’s inflight entertainment system. Gradually the campaign will be made available in 20 languages via multiple platforms and across key source markets that have reopened borders.

“The integrated Dubai brand activation gives a glimpse of the multitude of offerings that await visitors to the city, spanning many leisure touchpoints from heritage to entertainment, outdoor adventures to beach activities, from gastronomy to family-oriented experiences, shopping to luxury. The Live Your Story tagline will serve as the new foundation for a refreshingly new customer-focused approach that Dubai Tourism will adopt for all future marketing efforts,” said DTCM.

The modern emirate, which is the UAE’s most-profitable tourism market, reopened for international tourism in mid-July. At the time of reopening, tourism companies and hoteliers rejoiced at the uptick in business and occupancy.