IHG brings long-stay hotel brand Staybridge Suites to Dubai

Hospitality
News
Published: 18 October 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Hotels & Resorts has opened Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Dubai Airport, marking the brand’s debut into the modern emirate.

Staybridge Suites falls into IHG’s upmarket portfolio of brands, providing extended-stay solutions to both leisure and business travellers. The residential-style hotel is located 20 minutes from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, with the property’s GM confident this position will greatly benefit the hotel next year.

[[{"fid":"81558","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport general manager Chady Kanaan explained: “We are delighted to be launching Staybridge Suites for the first time in Dubai, which over the coming months, is set to become an iconic destination for Expo 2020 and beyond.”

“Designed for business and leisure travellers alike, our team look forward to creating comfortable and unique experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. At our hotel we strive to make our guests part of our community and encourage our guests to discover this up and coming part of town.”

The hotel features 262 keys, each room having a fully equipped kitchen, laundry machine, dishwasher, television, Wi-Fi, ironing board and separate living and working areas.

Long-stay hotels have gained a lot of traction during the pandemic, offering residents and expats somewhere to live without committing to lengthy tenancy agreements or worrying about bills. Just last week, The First Group opened Grand Heights Hotel Apartments, growing its presence in Dubai’s Barsha Heights area.

