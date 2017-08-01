RAKTDA makes vice president and executive director appointments

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has expanded its communications and tourism development teams following the immensely successful ‘Shortcation’ campaign.

RAKTDA’s Shortcation campaign ran over the summer as a means to supplement lost business at the hands of the virus. Running from June 7 to August 31, the campaign provided packages to UAE residents looking to experience the emirate’s range of hotels and experiences, resulting in 15,000 hotel room bookings for RAK over the 12 weeks.

Ridding off this success, RAKTDA has named Alka Winter as its new VP of destination marketing & communications. Winter will be entrusted with steering the Authority's communication strategy towards multi-channel messaging and storytelling to bolster tourism in the emirate.

Additionally, Iyad Rasbey takes on the role of executive director, destination tourism development, and Berlin-based Sputnik Floyd has been appointed the authority’s dedicated integrated agency.

“We are witnessing the green shoots of recovery in Ras Al Khaimah and to build on this momentum, these key appointments will further develop our relationships with our tourism and investment partners. I am delighted to welcome on board Alka, who understands the importance of engaging with our key audiences and has the expertise to tell our story to the world,” said RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips.

A seasoned communications professional, Winter has proven expertise in corporate communications, media relations, leadership positioning, reputation management and stakeholder communications. She joins RAKTDA from Accor where she was vice president global communications for the Middle East and Africa.