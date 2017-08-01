Claudia Pittau gets promoted at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 October 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Claudia Pittau has been appointed as the new front of house manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City.

It has been a year since the Italian first joined the hotel, becoming guest service manager at the property last November.

As front of house manager, Pittau will oversee the front office, concierge and pool while also working to drive new projects, revenues and overall guest satisfaction.

She previously spent four years in London, UK, working as a receptionist at Hilton before later becoming a guest relations manager at InterContinental London – The O2.

From November last year, she was entrusted with responding to the majority of feedback from customers at the hotel and maintaining the hotel’s image on TripAdvisor and other review platforms.

Elsewhere in the Radisson portfolio, Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road has appointed the Kingdom's first female GM Maram Kokandi.

“As a strong advocate of balanced leadership, we were the first hotel group to appoint a Saudi female GM in the Kingdom and it has been an honour to support Maram in her momentous progression," said Tim Cordon, area SVP, Middle East & Africa.

Over in Oman, Kempinski Hotel Muscat earlier this month appointed the Sultanate's first female national hotel manager Nadine El Assaad Al Bulushi.

El Assaad brings more than 20 years of experience to her position, having previously supported the openings of Hyatt Regency Taba, Egypt, and Park Hyatt Dubai, UAE, as part of the opening task force.
