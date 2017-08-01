First commercial GCC flight to Israel takes off from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, will make history today as it becomes the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial flight to and from Israel.

Flying in partnership with Maman Group, the Etihad Boeing 787 Dreamliner will leave Tel Aviv today (October 19) for a three-and-a-half-hour flight to the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. The return flight will then depart on October 21 from Abu Dhabi.

As a travel trade mission, the flight will bring a group of tourism industry leaders, key corporate decision makers, travel agents, and cargo agents, along with media to experience Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, at the invitation of Etihad Airways and representatives of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry.

The UAE, and then Bahrain, became the first Arab countries to normalise ties with Israel after decades of animosity. On the tourism front alone, it is hoped the new peace deal will bring in between 100,000-250,000 visitors a year for both the UAE and Israel.

His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "Today’s flight is a historic opportunity for the development of strong partnerships here in the UAE, and in Israel, and Etihad as the national airline, is delighted to be leading the way.”

“We are just starting to explore the long-term potential of these newly forged relationships, which will be sure to greatly benefit the economies of both nations, particularly in the areas of trade and tourism, and ultimately the people who call this diverse and wonderful region home.”

As an important facilitator of trade, the flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi will also carry commercial cargo sourced from, and destined for, points across Etihad’s global network, in addition to commercial guests.

Additionally, Etihad has become the first non-Israeli airline in the Middle East to launch a dedicated website for the Israeli market in Hebrew.

More flights are set to follow between the two nations, according to an article from Bloomberg. The two countries have already inked a deal for 28 weekly passenger flights between Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The flights are set to begin “within weeks.”

It’s unclear at this time how the lingering coronavirus will impact operations, if at all. Earlier this month UAE-Israel flights were put on hold until January over the pandemic, though flight plans seem to have been put back in motion already.