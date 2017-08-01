REVEALED: Middle East traveller sentiment during COVID-19

Travellers’ appetite for flying remains strong but consumers in the Middle East are pessimistic about being able to travel much in the coming months and people are more conscious than ever about price.

A new study of around 8,500 people using Amadeus CheckMyTrip feature shows that the region’s travel industry has reason to be optimistic but there is a lot to be done to encourage people to travel again.

Amadeus’s research findings, outlined in the eBook Destination X: Where to Next - What Leisure Travelers Want in a COVID-19 World, shows consumers have a healthy appetite for travel despite the ongoing challenges and unknowns that still lie ahead.

Nearly three-quarters say they want to travel within the first three months of restrictions being lifted. The challenge travellers face is more about when, where and how they can best venture out. For example, nearly 82 percent of respondents in MEA say they would consider international trips once restrictions are lifted, but only 55 percent say they expect to have the same or more budget for leisure travel as they did before. From how far, to how long, to how often - travellers are clear about what they are willing to consider to start traveling again.

Details increasingly matter

Travellers’ appetite for flying, staying at hotels, and traveling by train and rental car remain overwhelmingly strong. Yet nearly 84 percent of travellers surveyed in the MEA region say information on COVID-19 prevention measures are “very important” to know up front before they book a hotel, with 75 percent saying the same for air travel. Price continues to play a role in decision-making, but other COVID-19 related factors now weigh in as travelers take their time to fully evaluate both their destination and transit options. Customisation and personalization are key cornerstones of the trip.

Travel insurance grows in prominence with young and old. At least one-third of all respondents say they are seeking more travel insurance coverage than before COVID-19. Specifically, 79 percent of those surveyed globally see insurance as a necessity when travelling internationally. Flexibility to make changes or collect refunds are just one part of the leisure traveller’s overall insurance cost benefit equation.

Travel agents are far from passé

Travellers now place a higher premium on problem solving and support, especially for longer journeys.70 percent of all those surveyed were open to custom travel experiences, either advised by travel agents or designed themselves. With an array of uncertainties still unfolding, Amadeus sees the potential for travel sellers to play a bigger role in helping consumers successfully navigate their options throughout all phases of their trip experience to strengthen confidence.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, managing director of Amadeus Gulf, said: “Millions of travellers are out there dreaming of their next adventure. They need the travel industry to share what measures are being taken to help keep travelers safe.

“Enabling travellers to successfully navigate the many variables, such as changing border restrictions, airline and hotel capacity adjustments, and other operational twists and turns, will go a long way to get people travelling again.”