Trattoria by Cinque to open in Dubai's FIVE Jumeirah Village

Italian restaurant Cinque at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai is opening a second branch in Dubai in sister hotel FIVE Jumeirah Village.

Trattoria by Cinque is opening this week (Thursday October 22) at the popular hotel in JVC.

The menu comes Giuseppe Pezzella and promises “rustic Italian dining with a millennial soul”.

Dishes including pizza, pasta and more in a “casual but funky ambiance”. There will also be a high energy vibe with classic and modern tunes.

The venue will be headed by chef Giuseppe Pezzella, an Italian native who has worked across Michelin-starred restaurants and has a firm grasp of Italian cuisine.

There will also be a daily happy hour with 50 percent off drinks from 6pm until 9pm.