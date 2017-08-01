Wedding receptions of 200 people are now allowed in Dubai again

Published: 19 October 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai authorities have updated guidelines on wedding receptions within the emirate.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that wedding receptions will be allowed to resume in hotels, halls, homes, temporary venues, and tents in residential areas effective from October 22.

The conditions for holding wedding receptions and social events at the above-mentioned places include:

Each hall is allowed to host a maximum of 200 people while tents and homes are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 30 people, subject to compliance with the rule of one person per four square metres of venue space.

Attendees are required to wear face masks at all times and can remove them only when seated at their tables.

A maximum of five guests are allowed per table.

Attendees should avoid being seated face-to-face and maintain a distance of more than 1.5 metres between each other.

Tables should be placed at least two metres apart from each other.

The duration of the event at halls, hotels, homes, temporary venues and tents should not exceed four hours.

Elderly people and those with chronic conditions should be advised not to attend social functions.

Any person experiencing symptoms such as coughing, or fever must refrain from attending events.

A set of mandatory guidelines have been issued to hotels, halls and service providers. All precautionary measures must be strictly implemented at events.

The new measures are an update to previous guidelines laid out in September. Previously weddings and other family occasions were strictly limited to 10 people.
