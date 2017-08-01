Dubai hotel to get Spanish football-themed bar

Spain’s top football league, LaLiga, which features the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, is set to bring its own sports bar to the Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership with Bareclo Hotel Group will see the entertainment concept, called TwentyNine, featuring live sport, gastronomy, computer games, and LaLiga merchandising, placed in hotels across the region.

Sara Ramis, chief marketing officer of Barceló Hotel Group said: “At Barceló Hotel Group, we continue to bet on experiential innovation, creating unique and differentiated experiences in our hotels. LaLiga TwentyNine’s is an original concept that unites us with a prestigious brand to develop a new kind of sports bar in which our clients will enjoy surprising experiences linked to sports.”

The name TwentyNine is taken from the year LaLiga was founded, 1929, and it will become a hub for those wishing to watch the Spanish football league and derbies like ElClasico. Some of the seating will recreate traditional stadium stands to give the sensation of being inside the ground itself while watching matches.

Óscar Mayo, business, marketing and international development director at LaLiga, told sister title Arabian Business that he hopes the first La Liga TwentyNine’s entertainment and sports bar will open in Dubai, home of LaLiga’s regional office.

He said: “Dubai is one of the cities where we want to have one of the first TwentyNine’s because it’s a special place for us. It’s where we have our regional office there and, for me personally, I would like to have one of the first one in Dubai.”

Select TwentyNine’s will also have a premium dining space known as B-Eat Experience which will combine special gastronomic experiences with 360-degree projections.

At the moment, Barcelo operates two Occidental hotels in Dubai and a serviced residences at Dubai Marina.