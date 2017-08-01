Leading hotel groups see opportunity in African market

Global hospitality groups are seizing the opportunity to snap up independent hotels in Africa amid the pandemic, growing their footprints in the continent at a rapid speed.

That is according to The Wall Street Journal, which says the likes of Marriott, Radisson and Accor are taking on struggling independent hotels as franchised properties. These companies see the African region as an underserved and underdeveloped market in terms of hotels and anticipate a surge in demand post-pandemic, said WSJ.

“I haven’t heard of anybody that says we aren’t interested in Africa anymore,” said Trevor Ward, owner of W Hospitality Group, a Lagos, Nigeria-based advisory firm that works across Africa. “The long-term play is fine.”Countries across Africa rely heavily on tourism, with the pandemic putting many businesses into a tailspin. The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that in a baseline scenario, Africa will lose 10.9 million, or 44 percent, of its tourism-sector jobs and US$75 billion, or 45 percent, of its tourism income this year.

This bleak economic outlook gives few options to the independents across the region, with many clambering onto the franchise lifeboat provided by larger players. Hotel chains bear little risk or cost when they convert an independent property to their brand, at least compared with building a new property, explained WSJ.

Andrew McLachlan, managing director of development for sub-Saharan Africa at Hilton, which has 25 operational hotels and 41 hotels under development in the region, said the company’s interest is being sustained partly because the continent’s hospitality sector remains underdeveloped in terms of expected future demand compared with other parts of the world.

“We have quite a robust deal flow at the moment,” said McLachlan. “Some of my colleagues in other markets are not seeing new deal flow coming in.”

“From a development point of view, [the pandemic has] created a different set of opportunities to what was there before,” he added.

Africa’s hotels are yet to see the same kind of recovery the Middle East has been enjoying. August 2020 data showed that occupancy in Africa was down 60.5 percent to 25 percent, while ADR was down 11.6 percent to $95.75 and RevPAR down 65.1 percent to $23.91.