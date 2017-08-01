Official kosher meal certificate launched for Abu Dhabi hotels

Hotels in Abu Dhabi are now able to receive official certification for serving kosher meals within F&B venues.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed an agreement with the Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification, which is led by Rabbi Levi Duchman, to launch the Abu Dhabi Hotels Kosher Certification Project.

It is a formalisation of previous guidelines released in September which only advised Abu Dhabi hotels to offer kosher food options.

The certification mandates all hotels and their F&B venues to designate an area in their kitchens for kosher food preparation, as well as labelling kosher menu items with a clear, recognisable symbol that denotes ‘kosher’.

“One of the distinguishable aspects of Abu Dhabi culture is the diversity and inclusivity that tourists can experience in all aspects of their visit, from international cuisine offerings to cultural artefacts from all around the world,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“This new agreement aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision to become one of the most diverse and hospitable destinations in the world. The Abu Dhabi Hotels Kosher Certification Project provides the opportunity for citizens and residents in the UAE to experience new food items, as we look forward to welcoming Jewish tourists from around the world to our city.”



Landmark hotel Emirates Palace has already become the capital’s first hotel to have kosher-certified kitchen. In neighbouring Dubai, Armani Hotel Dubai has opened the kosher-certified Armani/Kaf venue.

Rabbi Duchman, the founder and executive director of the Emirates Agency of Kosher Certification, said: “It has been a great privilege and opportunity for our community to work together with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi on this unique Kosher initiative here in the capital. We are excited to be part of history as we assist the hotels to provide kosher options that will strengthen tourism. This initiative is all part of the Abu Dhabi Government vision for the emirate to be a home for all people of all cultures and religious backgrounds and a true beacon of light to all of our neighbours.”

“When Abu Dhabi welcomes people from across the world, we will make sure that our guests will have the ultimate comfort and be fully welcomed. Therefore, if our guests require kosher food, we will make sure we have kosher of the highest quality available.”

Certification services will be free of charge for one year.