Park Rotana Abu Dhabi recognised for charitable efforts during pandemic

Five-star hotel Park Rotana Abu Dhabi has been recognised for all of its charitable deeds throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The property has been given a appreciation plaque by the Authority of Social Contribution under the Department of Community Development, for the hotel’s contributions to Abu Dhabi’s Ma’an Together We are Good charity project.

Launched at the beginning of the pandemic, the campaign aims to provide support to residents facing challenges brought about by the virus. By the end of the summer, hundreds of millions of dirhams had been raised to support more than 400,000 people in Abu Dhabi.

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi has been one of the businesses at the forefront of this cause, providing accommodation to medical front liners, as well as meals to local heroes.

Rabih Melhem, Park Rotana’s general manager said: “2020 has certainly made its mark across the world. We have and we are still facing unprecedented times. Despite all the uncertainty and the negative impact the pandemic is bringing, we certainly learned a lot. We realised, in its truest sense, that we can help more, give more and do more despite adversities.”

“That we can face trials successfully if we all sincerely work together for a common goal. Receiving this plaque of appreciation was a heartwarming surprise for our team in the hotel, as our aim has always been to help and do our part for the community. It has and will always be an honour for us to be a supporter of Ma’an Abu Dhabi. It was our pleasure to contribute everything we have provided, so we can heal as one and overcome these challenging times.”