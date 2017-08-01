Radisson Hotel Group appoints Omani national to lead Sohar hotel

Published: 20 October 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Salah Hamdan Mohammed Al Mamari as general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Sohar, strengthening local employment in the hospitality sector.

Similar to the Saudi Vision 2030, the Sultanate’s Oman Vision 2040 also plans to diversify the economy and position the Arab state as one of the world’s most developed countries. Local employment is a key part of this mission, with 16,487 Omanis working in the tourism sector as of last year.

By 2040, Oman’s Ministry of Tourism hopes this number will go up to more than half a million.

Born in Oman, Al Mamari has worked in hospitality since 2004 where he joined the InterContinental Muscat. He was soon offered a position at Crowne Plaza, Muscat as duty manager, before rejoining the InterContinental heading up the front office and rooms division department.

In the statement, the group said, “In line with Oman’s vision 2040, Radisson Hotel Group aim is to become the go-to hotelier for local guests and business travellers whilst empowering the Omani working population simultaneously. Salah’s promotion reinforces Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to nurture and shape careers of talented Omanis in the industry.”

Radisson Hotel Group, Oman district director Panos Panagis added, “We aim to empower the younger generation and support them with their dreams while encouraging them to be part of such a diverse and exciting industry. Looking towards the future we hope that Salah’s story can inspire others to join the hospitality industry and help us identify and foster talent within the country. Our focus is on developing local Omanis who are capable of leading the nation’s transformation, while enabling the workforce to embrace the opportunities created by Radisson Hotel Group.”

In his new capacity, Al Mamari will lead the entire hotel’s management and operations, deploying plans to strengthen the hotel’s performance.
