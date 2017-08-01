UNWTO and Expedia Group partner to drive tourism recovery

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) will work alongside Expedia Group to drive the tourism sector’s recovery and stimulate collaboration between the public and private sectors of the industry.

The two parties met to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), promising to join forces on a range of topics under the overarching goal of making tourism more resilient and sustainable.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili met with representatives of the Expedia Group in Brussels, on the back of successful talks with leaders of the European Institutions. The pair will work on improving their market intelligence while promoting entrepreneurship in the sector and availability of professional education.

Pololikashvili said: “From the very start of this crisis, UNWTO has been a strong advocate of close cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

“This enhanced partnership will help improve our knowledge of global tourism trends, allowing us to respond to new challenges and guide tourism’s recovery. It will also help us place innovation and sustainability at the heart of this recovery, ensuring tourism emerges stronger than before.”

Both parties will share their data on tourism trends and development, helping them on decision-making and deployment of data-driven policies to help the sector.

Expedia Group, which owns websites Expedia.com, Hotels.com, TripAdvisor.com and others, has been badly hit by the pandemic. Even before the coronavirus crisis went international, Expedia was reeling from a poor Q3 and Q4 2019 brought about by a change in Google’s search engine algorithm making the group’s sites less visible.

Once the pandemic froze travel plans for billions, things didn’t get any better for the OTA giant.

Expedia’s recovery programme consists of three components. First is Expedia Group’s commitment of $250 million in marketing credits and financial relief. For each partnered property taking part in the programme, the company will reinvest 25 percent of the compensation earned in 2019 from the property into marketing credits for use with Expedia Group. The company is also reducing its compensation on all new bookings made within the three-month program period, regardless of the actual stay dates. Expedia Group is extending payment terms for Hotel Collect bookings to 90 days to provide additional financial relief.

Secondly, Expedia Group Media Solutions is opening a $25 million fund to help travel destinations. The fund aims to help destination and supply partners with their advertising and marketing campaigns.

Finally, to help furloughed workers in the industry, Expedia has created a training and education programme called Expedia Group Academy. The programme consists of a range of learning modules to assist industry leaders, covering sales, business skills and inclusion.