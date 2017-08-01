Abu Dhabi’s budget airline prepares to take flight

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s new low-cost carrier, has been given its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Originally slated to start operations on October 1, the budget airline's maiden flight was pushed back due to lockdown restrictions in key source markets. With an AOC, the carrier has been given the final thumbs up for its November 15 take-off.

"The AOC processes have been completed over the course of eight months, during a period of unprecedented crisis in the airline industry due to Covid-19, travel restrictions and lockdowns of countries," a statement from the GCAA said.

"We congratulate Wizz Air for successfully obtaining the AOC after meeting all the required standards and passing all inspections,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director-general of the GCAA.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We have clearly demonstrated to the GCAA that we are fully capable of conducting a safe operation. We will offer our customers ultra-low fares, a quality inflight product by our excellent cabin crew and will make the lowest possible environmental impact along the way.

“Our new airline, majority-owned by our partner ADQ, will bring a lot of value to Abu Dhabi airport and the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The initial route network includes Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

The airline eventually plans to operate a fleet of 50 aircraft in the Middle East.