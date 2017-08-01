Abu Dhabi’s budget airline prepares to take flight

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 October 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s new low-cost carrier, has been given its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Originally slated to start operations on October 1, the budget airline's maiden flight was pushed back due to lockdown restrictions in key source markets. With an AOC, the carrier has been given the final thumbs up for its November 15 take-off.

"The AOC processes have been completed over the course of eight months, during a period of unprecedented crisis in the airline industry due to Covid-19, travel restrictions and lockdowns of countries," a statement from the GCAA said.

"We congratulate Wizz Air for successfully obtaining the AOC after meeting all the required standards and passing all inspections,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director-general of the GCAA.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We have clearly demonstrated to the GCAA that we are fully capable of conducting a safe operation. We will offer our customers ultra-low fares, a quality inflight product by our excellent cabin crew and will make the lowest possible environmental impact along the way.

“Our new airline, majority-owned by our partner ADQ, will bring a lot of value to Abu Dhabi airport and the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The initial route network includes Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

The airline eventually plans to operate a fleet of 50 aircraft in the Middle East.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Kumulate now supports Nutanix's hyperconverged infrastructure solutions
    Iraq plans for 7 million bpd crude capacity by 2027
      How outsourcing can help save the transport sector
        Cathay Pacific crisis: Quarter of staff laid off, Cathay Dragon axed
          A strategic collaboration between private international corporates from the UAE and Israel in the energy sector

            More related galleries

            How Broadway Interiors delivered the Baby Q bar project
              Look inside new suites at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Hotels
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Armani/Casa launches new fabric collection with Rubelli