Hyatt hotels in Saudi Arabia get hygiene certified

Five-star hotel Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya has become one of the Kingdom’s first properties to be accredited by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

Chicago-based Hyatt introduced its own set of hygiene protocols at the advent of the coronavirus crisis, quickly standardising measures across its expansive portfolio. Accreditation from Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), is a crucial step in Hyatt’s health and safety mission, verifying measures against a strict set of protocols and guidelines.

A division of The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association (ISSA), GBAC’s STAR certification checks for stellar cleaning, disinfection and action against infectious diseases in all facilities.

“The world as we knew it has been changed by COVID-19, and when our guests are ready to travel again, we want to ensure them that they can feel confident that each aspect of our commitment is designed with their safety in mind, and that we’re putting their well-being first,” said Walid El Awadly, general manager.

“To do this, we must critically examine the hotel experience from every vantage point and think about what matters the most from our guests’ point of view – from rooms and lobby to spa and dining – bringing in the latest research, technology and innovations to make that happen. The GBAC accreditation is an important hygiene and cleanliness milestone, marking our purpose to care for people so they can be their best – always.”

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the GBAC provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance, and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC executive director Patricia Olinger.

“By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for 'bio-risk' situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely,” she continued.

Also Hyatt’s Saudi portfolio, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania has been given the GBAC STAR. Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment mandates that all properties receive the certification, similar to Bureau Veritas partnerships seen elsewhere in the industry.The current Hyatt portfolio in the country comprises Park Hyatt Jeddah, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania, and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.