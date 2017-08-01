Middle East’s first Hotel Indigo opens for business

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has officially opened for business, cementing itself as the region’s first Hotel Indigo property.

The brand is InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) design-focused lifestyle offering, providing a stay centred on community and experience.

Hotelier Middle East has already checked out the hotel, where we admired the 200+ pieces of art found across the property.

Designed in collaboration with the Alserkal Cultural Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA gallery, pieces come local artists as a celebration of Dubai’s arts scene. There are hand-painted feature walls, woven tapestry rugs, street graffiti art and various other finishing touches setting this hotel apart from others in the IHG portfolio.

The property comprises 269 rooms across 17 floors. Facilities include a ladies salon and a barber shop, two spa treatment rooms, a yoga studio and a gym with the option to book a personal trainer.

F&B venues include the Neighbourhood Café, a cocktail bar, a poolside bar and the Bakala Joos juice bar.

Leading the hotel is IHG’s first female general manager in the region, Laura Eggleton

She sat down with Hotelier Middle East ahead of the opening, revealing her and her team had to jump a few hurdles to open during the pandemic.

“We’ve had some complications along the way but we’re ready to go and we’re the first in the region, with some more in the way. It’s great to have a boutique brand that benefits from the infrastructure of a company like IHG.

“We’ve had to make adjustments [due to the pandemic] along the way and we have IHG’s Clean Promise in place. In the back of house we’ve had to make some changes with desk areas and the like, but front of house we’ve not had to change things too much.”

She added: “Our design is so special and unique that even though there’s healthy competition nearby, I’m sure Dubai will appreciate the design and the more relaxed informal service style. Hotel Indigo is the fastest growing boutique brand in the world. People have been in touch saying they’re excited for us to open. I’m confident this is the right time for us.”

Even before the hotel swung open doors this month, the Hotel Indigo brand was already gaining traction in the region. IHG has announced it will open Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar in Oman by 2022.