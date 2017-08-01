Saudi Arabia increases Umrah pilgrimage capacity

Capacity limits for Umrah performers and worshippers have been increased to 75 percent, according to the state’s Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

After a historic hiatus brought about by the coronavirus, Umrah resumed in Saudi Arabia this October for the first time in months. . In its first phase, 6,000 residents and citizens were allowed to perform the Umrah each day. Now in its second phase, 15 performers and 40,000 worshippers will be permitted each day.

Each group will be allocated three hours only to complete Umrah and “they will also be allowed to pray at Al-Rawadah Al-Sharifah, inside the Mosque of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and greet the Prophet and his companions by 75 percent of the capacity that takes into account the precautionary health measures at Al-Rawadah Al-Sharifah of the Prophet's Mosque”, said a report.

Both Umrah and Hajj typically draw in millions of Muslims, meaning officials have had to deploy an extensive list of protocols to keep everyone safe. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque explained that in preparation for the influx of performers at the start of the month, 1,000 people were employed to ensure the rituals take place safely.

From November 1, visitors outside the Gulf state may come to perform Umrah, limited to 20,000 pilgrims each day.

The Umrah is an optional pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of year. It includes some rituals of the Hajj pilgrimage, though shortened and fewer of them. Like the much larger Hajj, Umrah is a huge religious tourism source for the Kingdom, drawing in Muslims from all across the world.

Kingdom officials said Umrah would be allowed to resume at full "natural capacity" once the threat of the pandemic has disappeared.