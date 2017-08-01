Upmarket sports bar opens in DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche Residences

A new upmarket sports bar has opened its doors in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Located in the DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche Residences, Anchor Brew & Grill adds a maritime twist to the tried-and-tested sports bar formula.

The venue features multiple TV screens for major sporting events, dart boards, foosball tables and snooker/pool tables.

On the menu you’ll find the usual suspects of any high-end gastropub, including signature ribs, prepared in a wood burning stove and paired with a selection of homemade sauces.

Nader Halim, cluster general manager said “We are excited for the new addition to our cluster’s portfolio and we can now cater to a wider range of guests and fulfil different needs. The location of Anchor Brew & Grill on Ras Al Khaimah’s promenade Corniche al Qawasim, is iconic for the city and the UAE flag standing proudly in front of DoubleTree by Hilton Ras al Khaimah Corniche Residences makes it a landmark of the emirate.”

John Riad, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Ras al Khaimah Corniche Hotel & Residences, added “We are very pleased to open Anchor Brew & Grill. With its contemporary décor, games area and multiple TV screens, it is a unique addition to Ras Al Khaimah’s restaurant and bar scene. We look forward to welcoming our first guests who will experience our heartfelt hospitality and exciting offers.”

In celebration of its opening, the bar will offer 50 percent off the total bill for the remainder of October.