Al Habtoor Hotels introduces kosher room service in Dubai

Al Habtoor Group’s hotels in Dubai have become some of the first to offer kosher-certified in-room dining.

Its properties, which include Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton and Habtoor Palace Dubai LXR Hotel and Resorts, partnered with Elli’s Kosher Kitchen in early September to start offering kosher meal options.

The room service menu will be available 24/7 to guests, comprising breakfast items, kosher ‘favourites’, kosher beverages and a kid’s menu.

Fredrik Reinisch, complex general manager for Al Habtoor City, Hotel Collection, said: “Following the instant positive feedback, we received when we launched our kosher catering facility last month, we decided to take it one step further”.

“Our guests may now order kosher food and beverages from the comfort of their room around the clock and there is even a selection of kid’s favourites. We are also excited to offer special Shabbat meals to guests upon request.”

In Caterer Middle East last month, F&B consultant Matt Rickard went into detail on the rules around kosher food: “The laws and rules of kosher cover everything, from where/when fresh ingredients are sourced, the selection and cleaning and preparation of fruit and veg, the slaughter, cut and preparation of the meat, the fish, the avoidance of mixing meat and dairy, the drinks and wines and of course the preparation and serving equipment. It would even matter who lights the stove tops.”

“Additionally, holidays and the Sabbath need to be respected for when work can and cannot be carried out, all of which would need to be strictly followed to ascertain true kosher accreditation.”

Although kosher-certified venues have already cropped up in Dubai, notably Armani/Kaf, Al Habtoor Group is among the first to offer kosher-food on the room service menu.