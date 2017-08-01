Atlantis The Palm restaurant puts gold-wrapped duck on menu

Atlantis The Palm’s high-end Hakkasan Dubai has added a gold-wrapped duck to its menu.

The Golden Duck will be on the menu until Sunday October 25, and is covered in 22-karat edible gold.

The dish is brought to the table and prepared in front of you, before being served in a variety of combinations including Peking duck with pancakes, duck salad and roasted truffle duck.

The three-course menu is priced at AED418 per person, AED498 with bubbly and AED18 with caviar.

The global Chinese restaurant brand opened at Atlantis The Palm in 2018, and is famous for its aforementioned duck salad, dim sum and creative modern dishes.

The Hakkasan brand was launched in London in 2001 and it has 11 locations around the world. Hakkasan founding members were Michelin-starred chefs: executive head chef Tong Chee Hwee and international executive chef Ho Chee Boon.

It’s believed the Chinese restaurant will be moved to The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences once it is open for business.

Atlantis, The Palm is home to restaurants such as Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Ronda Locatelli by Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli, and Nobu by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Elsewhere in the emirate, FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai has its own Gold Sheikh Burrata – a 250g portion of burrata cheese served alongside tomatoes, rocket and truffle, with the burrata fully coated in edible 22-karat gold.