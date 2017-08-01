Glaze Granite & Marble handpick every stone in its gallery from the finest quarries around the world

Published: 22 October 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
For more than two decades, Glaze has remained a strong brand and a symbol of quality and customer satisfaction in the Middle East's natural stone industry.

Every single stone in its gallery is carefully handpicked from the finest quarries around the world.

Glaze has a vast treasury of stones, spanning over 1 million sq m, with in excess of 400 unique styles of natural stones of every colour on the spectrum and from every corner of the world.

In the UAE, Glaze has been appointed official distributor of Neolith, the world's number one brand in sintered stone.

This revolutionary product boasts the most technologically advanced surface solution that's suitable for exterior cladding and interior surfaces.

Contact details:
Emirates Industrial City, Sajja, Sharjah, UAE.
+971 6 5353 123
Toll free 800 GLAZE (45293)
info@glaze.ae
www.glaze.ae

