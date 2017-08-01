Radisson Hotel Group launches conversion brand to take on independent hotels

Radisson Hotel Group has dived headfirst into the boutique hotel market, launching its own conversion brand designed to take on smaller independent properties.

Radisson Individuals allows independent, local and regional hotels to become part of the global Radisson Hotel Group portfolio, making Radisson the main operator of the property.

Properties looking to join the Radisson Individuals brand will undertake a compliance assessment, looking at SGS health and safety compliance, online reputation via GRI, compliance with fire & life safety and ability to connect with Radisson’s main operating systems.

Hotels that meet the criteria will be reflagged by Radisson and then be retrained; benefitting from Radisson’s international reputation, loyal audience, distribution channels and sales structure.

Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hotel Group said: “The launch of Radisson Individuals marks another milestone in our ambitious five-year transformation plan to be recognised as one of the top three hotel brands in the world and the brand of choice for owners, guests, and talent.”

“We created Radisson Individuals in response to the evolving demands of the modern market for both hotel owners and guests. Joining Radisson Individuals is an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who wish to remain independent or may be considering transitioning to one of our successful core brands, as well as a strong proposition for local, regional hotel brands seeking to explore additional distribution channels and/or co-branding options.”

The Radisson Individuals brand has already been adopted in the UK, where there is a particularly strong boutique hotel market. Henrietta House, a member of Radisson Individuals, in Bath and River House Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, in Inverness, will open this year and next respectively.

Elie Younes, executive VP & chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group explained that the main criteria to be taken on by Radisson is a positive online reputation. He said: “Radisson Individuals offer owners the necessary flexibility to shape their future and ensure their success by joining Radisson Hotel Group. It is a unique approach where each affiliated hotel measures success and standards based on the online scoring from guests. In simple terms, it is a brand for hotels with a proven record of happy guests.”