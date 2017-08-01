Future Hospitality Summit unveils programme of events

Organisers of the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit have released the full programme of events.

The conference goes hybrid this year, with both digital and physical components out of its base in Saudi Arabia. More than 100 industry leaders are slated to take part in debates, roundtables and discussions to an audience of thousands.

The event programme will span discussions of the post-pandemic world, ways to draw in international travellers, entrepreneur support, sustainable hospitality and nurturing the industry’s workforce.

Key panels to take place include Insights from the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting; Optimism, Courage - What it Takes to Lead in a Global Pandemic; Innovating to Build Trust and Traveller Confidence; Does Planning for the Next 5 years Make Sense in a Time of Crisis?; How Will We Attract and Train Future Leaders and Young Talent During and After this Crisis?; What Does it Take to Attract New Investments in the Tourism Industry?; Systemic Approach to Rewiring your Business to a Sustainable Model–How do you Re-think your Entire Business? and The Role of Innovation and Disruption for the Future of Tourism.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia and G20 Saudi Secretariat, as part of The International Conferences Programme, honouring the G20 Saudi presidency year 2020, and powered by Bench Digital, it’s one of the largest events on the hospitality calendar.

Industry leader speakers include Travel Oregon executive director Todd Davidson; Seera Group, Consumer Travel CEO Muzzammil Ahussain; InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) CEO Keith Barr; Accor chairman & CEO Sébastien Bazin; Forbes Travel Guide CEO Filip Boyen; Four Seasons president of global operations Christian Clerc; British Airways chairman & CEO Alex Cruz; Carnival Corporation & PLC president & CEO Arnold W. Donald; World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) CEO & president Gloria Guevara Manzo; Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan; Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo; International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general & CEO Alexandre de Juniac; Kerten Hospitality CEO Marloes Knippenberg; Hilton president & CEO Christopher J. Nassettal Equinox Hotels CEO Christopher Norton; Quintessentially group CEO Annastasia Seebohm and Marriott International president & CEO Arne M. Sorenson.

The event runs from October 26 to October 27, you can register for the event on www.FutureHospitalitySummit.com.