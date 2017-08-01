Private jet interest continues to fly during pandemic

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 October 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Business and private jet movements at Dubai South’s VIP terminal have increased sharply since July as more wealthy individuals moved from commercial airlines to private aviation.

Aircraft movements declined at the height of the pandemic when the world was in lockdown but grew by double digits during Q3, according to figures from the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.

Movements began climbing in May and mid-June before they eventually surpassed last year’s performance during the summer months.

“By analysing the numbers, it’s reassuring to see the return of private jet travel given the circumstance we are all experiencing,” said Tahnoon Saif, chief executive officer of MBR Aerospace Hub.

The Hub put the growth in Q3 down to medical, business and leisure travel by VIPs and high-net-worth individuals. The easing of travel restrictions in the UAE has also caused demand for corporate jets to increase.

Saif said: “Dubai has always been a business and vacation destination for the world and measures taken by the UAE government as a whole and the VIP terminal at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in specific have only reinforced the commitment to the sector, cushioning VIP traveller movement and reinforcing visits to Dubai as well outbound international trips.”

The VIP terminal has adopted stringent sanitisation standards and offers PCR testing on-site to increase the levels of passenger traffic.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ocado-backed robotics start-up seeks to pierce Middle East market
    GlobalData report: China to dominate Asia and Oceania’s refinery capacity growth by 2024
      APICORP raises an additional $250mn from existing bonds
        Middle East passenger traffic recovery is weaker than expected
          The benefits of digital maintenance - The fourth industrial age and services

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector
                How Broadway Interiors delivered the Baby Q bar project
                  Look inside new suites at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Hotels