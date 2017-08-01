Private jet interest continues to fly during pandemic

Business and private jet movements at Dubai South’s VIP terminal have increased sharply since July as more wealthy individuals moved from commercial airlines to private aviation.

Aircraft movements declined at the height of the pandemic when the world was in lockdown but grew by double digits during Q3, according to figures from the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.

Movements began climbing in May and mid-June before they eventually surpassed last year’s performance during the summer months.

“By analysing the numbers, it’s reassuring to see the return of private jet travel given the circumstance we are all experiencing,” said Tahnoon Saif, chief executive officer of MBR Aerospace Hub.

The Hub put the growth in Q3 down to medical, business and leisure travel by VIPs and high-net-worth individuals. The easing of travel restrictions in the UAE has also caused demand for corporate jets to increase.

Saif said: “Dubai has always been a business and vacation destination for the world and measures taken by the UAE government as a whole and the VIP terminal at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in specific have only reinforced the commitment to the sector, cushioning VIP traveller movement and reinforcing visits to Dubai as well outbound international trips.”

The VIP terminal has adopted stringent sanitisation standards and offers PCR testing on-site to increase the levels of passenger traffic.