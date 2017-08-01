TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 October 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
UAE-based hospitality firm, TIME Hotels, has been given the CSR Label Award this year for the sixth consecutive year.

Awarded by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Dubai Chamber), the accolade was devised in 2010 to celebrate stellar corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The CSR Label is based on performance scores across human resources (training, development, welfare, Emiratisation), client relations, business development, procurement, environment, health and safety, innovation and community; with Dubai Chamber also measuring the resulting impact in four key areas, namely workplace, marketplace, community and environmental.

TIME Hotels this year was recognised for initiatives such as its company-wide hygiene programme launched against the backdrop of the pandemic. Sanitised & Ready looks to overhaul all facets of hotel operation, including transportation, reception experience, elevator safety, guestrooms and F&B.

Additionally, the hospitality company was heralded for its commitment to the personal development of its workforce. TIME Hotels has dedicated a set amount of hours to allow staff to take part in e-learning modules, while also giving them personal training plans and engagement activities.

Mohamed Awadalla, TIME Hotels CEO, said: “Boosting staff morale is essential during these challenging times and as a result we’re working hard to ensure that we cultivate a warm and constructive working environment, conducive to positive mental health. The current crisis will pass, and I want our staff to be fully motivated when all of the travel and social restrictions have been lifted.”

Previous years have been no different for the group; in 2019 Time Hotels took part in several initiatives including the Dubai Cares Walk for Education and a can collection day which saw 50kg of aluminium cans collected.

His Excellency Majid Saif Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chamber, added: “The benefits of participating in the Dubai Chamber CSR Label initiative are far-reaching and go well beyond the recognition as the framework is designed to help companies evaluate their social and environmental impact and CSR practices, and identify key strengths, as well as areas where they can improve and enhance competitiveness.”

Mohamed Awadalla has said previously: “Everything we do is focused on having a positive impact and creating a legacy which generations will be able to learn from for many years to come.”


