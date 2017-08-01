Marriott launches teaching platform for post-pandemic events and conferences

Marriott International has launched a dedicated website to teach professionals about how MICE functions operation in a world functioning amid the pandemic.

MarriottBonvoyEvents.com allows meeting planners to access a range of materials on event space sizes, social-distancing floorplans, updated F&B measures, individual hotel protocols and other pieces of information crucial to running a safe event within a Marriott hotel.

Users can search for a specific hotel within the Marriott International portfolio to see what facilities it has to host MICE functions. Hotels can be sorted by size, capacity, location, facilities and various other filters. There is also an educational section detailing the ways in which Marriott’s MICE protocols protect against the virus.

The new website is an offshoot of Marriott’s wider Commitment to Clean and Global Cleanliness Council which looks to continuously evolve hotel operations in response to the lingering pandemic.

“Our Commitment to Clean is guiding everything from how we keep our guests and associates safe to how we begin to welcome back event and meetings business across Europe, Middle East & Africa,” said Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer, Marriott International, EMEA.

“Our Global Cleanliness Council is working with us to tackle the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and what that means for an event or meeting at a hotel. Having experts in the area of hygiene, food safety, infectious disease, and infection prevention has been enormously beneficial in helping us think through everything we can do to support organisations as they begin to envision, plan and execute future meetings and events of all sizes.”

From planning through contracting, the hotel teams consult with clients to review practices including social distancing requirements for attendees in their markets, and enhanced offerings such as virtual/hybrid meetings, contactless registration, and catering solutions.