IHG Middle East outperforms Europe and Australia in RevPAR

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has released its financial results for the last quarter, registering slight improvements against the backdrop of the pandemic.

“Trading improved in the third quarter, although progress continues to vary by region. RevPAR declined 53 percent, compared to a 75 percent decline in the prior quarter, while occupancy was 44 percent, up from 25 percent in Q2,” explained IHG CEO Keith Barr.

Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa (EMEAA) was one of the hardest-hit regions for the group last quarter. However, the Middle East outperformed both Europe and Australia in terms of RevPAR. Q3 RevPAR declined 70.4 percent overall, with Europe down 72 percent, Australia 66 percent and the Middle East 65 percent.

EMEAA occupancy was 31 percent for the quarter overall.

“Domestic mainstream travel remains the most resilient, and our industry-leading Holiday Inn Brand family positions us well to meet that demand as it slowly returns,” added Barr.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced, we have continued to open new hotels and sign more into our pipeline. This is recognition of consumer preference for our brands and strong owner relationships, and also the long-term attractiveness of the markets we operate in and the relative resilience of our business model. We signed 82 hotels in the quarter, taking us to 263 year-to-date, more than a quarter of which are conversions. As we continue to invest in growth initiatives, we do so with a strict focus on cost reduction and an unwavering commitment to act responsibly for our people, guests, owners and local communities.”

“A full industry recovery will take time and uncertainty remains regarding the potential for further improvement in the short term, but we take confidence from the steps taken to protect and support our owners and drive demand back to our hotels as guests feel safe to travel. Our actions have resulted in ongoing industry outperformance in our key markets, and we remain focused on leveraging the strength of our brands, scale and market positioning to recover strongly and drive future growth.”

“I want to thank all our incredible colleagues and hotel owners for their dedication to creating a clean, safe stay experience that every one of our guests can count on in these uncertain times.”

IHG outperformed competing group Accor by a hair last quarter. RevPAR in Q3 2020 fell by 62.8 percent for Accor compared to IHG’s 53 percent.

One of the world’s largest hospitality groups, IHG has 883,000 keys spread across 5,900 hotels, along with further 288,000 keys and 1,932 rooms in the pipeline.